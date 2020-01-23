Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.39) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Hotel Chocolat Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.39) price objective (up previously from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HOTC stock traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 410 ($5.39). 124,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,442. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 452.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 405.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 52 week low of GBX 265 ($3.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 527 ($6.93). The company has a market capitalization of $494.16 million and a PE ratio of 43.16.

In related news, insider Sophie Tomkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.85), for a total value of £22,250 ($29,268.61). Also, insider Matthew Margereson sold 20,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.52), for a total transaction of £85,134 ($111,988.95).

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

