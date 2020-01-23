Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mears Group (LON:MER)

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday.

LON:MER traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 312 ($4.10). The company had a trading volume of 75,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 287.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 267.49. The company has a market cap of $344.73 million and a P/E ratio of 14.51. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.50).

About Mears Group

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

