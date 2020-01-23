Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

HOTC opened at GBX 418 ($5.50) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $494.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 452.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 405.15. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 12-month low of GBX 265 ($3.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 527 ($6.93).

In other Hotel Chocolat Group news, insider Matthew Margereson sold 20,270 shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.52), for a total transaction of £85,134 ($111,988.95). Also, insider Sophie Tomkins sold 5,000 shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.85), for a total transaction of £22,250 ($29,268.61).

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

