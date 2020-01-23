Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Medica Group (LON:MGP)

Medica Group (LON:MGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Medica Group stock opened at GBX 152 ($2.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 153.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.33 million and a PE ratio of 22.03. Medica Group has a 52 week low of GBX 107 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.22).

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

