Peel Hunt Reiterates Under Review Rating for Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Accesso Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

Accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 342.50 ($4.51) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 496.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 712.31. Accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,584 ($20.84). The stock has a market cap of $123.01 million and a P/E ratio of -65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

