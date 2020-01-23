PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PEN earned a coverage optimism score of 1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PENC opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. PEN has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.

PEN Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product and Contract Services. The company offers anti-fogging towelettes to the military for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays; mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints; protective and water repelling coatings for interior glass and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces.

