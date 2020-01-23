Penta (PNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43,659.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Penta has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Penta token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC and LBank. Penta has a market cap of $1.40 million and $43,659.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Penta Token Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HADAX, Bit-Z, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

