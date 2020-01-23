Pentz Markwart Von Sells 2,350 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE DE traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.83. The company had a trading volume of 816,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $5,375,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.