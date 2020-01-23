Peony (PNY) Price Tops $0.0309 on Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a market capitalization of $59,272.00 and $2,945.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,035,515 coins and its circulating supply is 1,915,687 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

