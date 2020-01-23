People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 155.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,119 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of People’s United Financial worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 37,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 81,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 21,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $3,797,033.24. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 399,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,087,031. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.08%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

