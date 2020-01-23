pEOS (PEOS) Trading 22.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $7.71 million and $67,231.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.67 or 0.03405829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00203156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00125450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one. pEOS’s official website is peos.one.

pEOS Token Trading

pEOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Chaince. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

