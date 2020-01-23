PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $143.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.90. The company has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $143.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

