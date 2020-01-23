PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

PerkinElmer has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.39. 821,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.64. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $706.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.