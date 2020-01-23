Perlin (PERL) Price Hits $0.0239 on Top Exchanges

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Perlin has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Perlin has a total market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin token can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Perlin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.02995754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00200246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124467 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Perlin Token Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.