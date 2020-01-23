Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on POG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Monday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Petropavlovsk stock traded up GBX 2.28 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 15.48 ($0.20). The company had a trading volume of 60,201,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05. The company has a market capitalization of $503.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.61. Petropavlovsk has a 1-year low of GBX 6.66 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.42 ($0.18).

In related news, insider Pavel Maslovskiy purchased 17,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £2,262,000 ($2,975,532.75).

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

