Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Given a GBX 280 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) has been assigned a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PETS. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 273.57 ($3.60).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of LON:PETS traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 284 ($3.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 122.30 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.60 ($3.95). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 275.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 231.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 28.69.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.