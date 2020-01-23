PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Raised to Hold at Cfra

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

NYSE PCG traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,947,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,322. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. PG&E has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 66.15% and a positive return on equity of 18.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

