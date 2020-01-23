Phantasma (SOUL) One Day Volume Tops $444,306.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Phantasma has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $444,306.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Kucoin. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00052206 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00073991 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,486.41 or 1.00346568 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034914 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001649 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Gate.io, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.