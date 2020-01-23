Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM traded down $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $87.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,592,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,767. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

