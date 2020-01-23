Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.09% of Phillips 66 worth $46,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after buying an additional 750,499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $47,594,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 864,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,871,000 after buying an additional 247,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $20,891,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.01. 145,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,189. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

