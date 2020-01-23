Phore (PHR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $702.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0721 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Cryptopia, Nanex and CryptoBridge. Phore has a market cap of $1.43 million and $702.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000095 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,881,204 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Nanex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

