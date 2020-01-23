Photon (PHO) Market Capitalization Reaches $127,596.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Photon has a total market cap of $127,596.00 and $17.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Photon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. In the last week, Photon has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,461.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.50 or 0.01933257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.74 or 0.03981717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00667252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00736060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00105412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010502 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00028708 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00597086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,281,203,401 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com.

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

