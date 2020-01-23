Pi Financial Analysts Give Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) a C$34.00 Price Target

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has been assigned a C$34.00 price objective by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDV. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Endeavour Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.29.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

EDV stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.49. 74,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$17.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$352.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 1.5200001 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.