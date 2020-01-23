PIBBLE Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $704,212.00 and $2,386.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.50 or 0.03093243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00203518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029362 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00126076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,487,361,420 tokens. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

