Pillar Price Hits $0.0197 on Major Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pillar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $1,561.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.50 or 0.03093243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00203518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029362 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00126076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar launched on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

