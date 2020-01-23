Pinkcoin Price Down 6.9% This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Bittrex. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $527,764.00 and $26.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,124,791 coins and its circulating supply is 414,864,355 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

