Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.49. The company had a trading volume of 810,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,424. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 10,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $612,625.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,046,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,194. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.