Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $40.60 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $975.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $214,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 150.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.