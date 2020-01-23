Piper Sandler Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $190.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura set a $161.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.98. 1,493,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,916,950. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $168.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1,264.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,683 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.