Piper Sandler Comments on Old National Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Old National Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.01 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

