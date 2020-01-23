Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Nicolet Bankshares in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 28.47%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $75.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Michael E. Daniels sold 10,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $763,534.44. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 18,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $1,277,850.90. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

