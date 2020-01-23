Pirl Price Reaches $0.0066 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Pirl has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $422,146.00 and $8,072.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 63,484,044 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

