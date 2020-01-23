PIVX (PIVX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $338,447.00

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. PIVX has a market capitalization of $15.10 million and approximately $338,447.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade By Trade, Livecoin and Binance. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007724 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005589 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Crex24, Graviex, Cryptopia, Bisq, Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Coinbe, Trade By Trade, Coinroom, Binance, BiteBTC, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

