PIXEL Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $718,099.00 and $381,889.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,382.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.03861340 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00778283 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016519 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000405 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

