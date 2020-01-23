PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Trading Down 48.6% This Week

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 48.6% lower against the US dollar. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $6,161.00 and $31.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit.

