PlayGame (PXG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,998.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $222,877.00 and approximately $1,998.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.78 or 0.03402792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00202965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00126009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,153,478 tokens. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.