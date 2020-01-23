Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Posts Earnings Results

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.90 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

Shares of PLXS opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average is $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Plexus has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 13,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $994,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,496.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $951,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,665.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,293 shares of company stock worth $14,551,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

