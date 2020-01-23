PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to post $2.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.77. PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $2.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $11.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.69 to $12.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PNC Financial Services Group.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

In other news, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,708,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,529,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,768,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,312,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,062,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,998 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $150.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.