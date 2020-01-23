Po.et Market Capitalization Reaches $4.20 Million (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Po.et has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $36,689.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, DDEX and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.50 or 0.03093243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00203518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029362 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00126076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Po.et is po.et.

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kyber Network, Binance, DDEX, OKEx, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

