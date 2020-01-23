POA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59,680.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. POA has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $59,680.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. During the last seven days, POA has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About POA

Get POA alerts:

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

