Polis Price Down 7.1% This Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00009960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. Polis has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and $47,109.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,379,167 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.