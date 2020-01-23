Polymath Price Tops $0.0195 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, UEX, IDEX and Bittrex. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and $3.93 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00633970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008219 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031438 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,408,920 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, UEX, Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bitbns, Binance, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.