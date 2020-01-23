PolySwarm (NCT) Market Cap Tops $2.58 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, IDEX and DDEX. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $4,157.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $250.61 or 0.03008426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00199981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

