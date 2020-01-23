POPCHAIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $36.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 80.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, GDAC, CoinBene and Bit-Z. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $36.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain.

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinBene, Bilaxy, GDAC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

