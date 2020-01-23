PopularCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. PopularCoin has a market cap of $160,441.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00640258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00052952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001041 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00073754 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008112 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,991,405,040 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

