Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its target price raised by Sidoti from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

POR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.62. 4,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.11.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $740,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

