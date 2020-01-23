PostCoin Market Capitalization Tops $21,283.00 (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One PostCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, PostCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. PostCoin has a market cap of $21,283.00 and $22.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PostCoin alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007568 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About PostCoin

POST uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU.

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.