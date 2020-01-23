Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Potbelly in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.77 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

PBPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40.

In other Potbelly news, Director David W. Head bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Also, Director David W. Head bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $45,700.00. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,249,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 106,688 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 100,979 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Potbelly by 469.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 23,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 20,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.