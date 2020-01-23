PotCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.63 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $921.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,336.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.70 or 0.01917192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.28 or 0.03724763 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00635330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00718421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00098076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010873 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029387 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00565924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,214,943 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

