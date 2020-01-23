Power Integrations (POWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $102.71 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a one year low of $60.19 and a one year high of $106.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average is $91.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $183,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $3,582,012.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,663 shares of company stock worth $10,485,592. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

